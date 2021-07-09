On This Day: Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich Hit Film ‘In the Line of Fire’ Debuts in 1993
Clint Eastwood is no slouch at the movie theaters. On this day in 1993, his hit movie “In the Line of Fire” with John Malkovich premiered. Eastwood played Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan, who remembered being in Dallas on that fateful day in 1963. He couldn’t save President John F. Kennedy from getting assassinated in Dealey Plaza. But there is a rather smart assassin in Mitch Leary [Malkovich] looking to take out another president.outsider.com
