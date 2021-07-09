Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

On This Day: Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich Hit Film ‘In the Line of Fire’ Debuts in 1993

By Joe Rutland
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Clint Eastwood is no slouch at the movie theaters. On this day in 1993, his hit movie “In the Line of Fire” with John Malkovich premiered. Eastwood played Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan, who remembered being in Dallas on that fateful day in 1963. He couldn’t save President John F. Kennedy from getting assassinated in Dealey Plaza. But there is a rather smart assassin in Mitch Leary [Malkovich] looking to take out another president.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Marvin
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Rene Russo
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Jean Seberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Line Of Fire#On This Day#Secret Service#The California Gold Rush#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Kyle Makes Major Career Announcement

Like his father Clint Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood is a performer. He plays fretted and fretless electric bass guitar as well as double bass. Not only that, but the younger Eastwood has his own band. And he and his band are embarking on a tour of France this summer. Eastwood took to Instagram on Thursday to alert fans to his upcoming tour and to celebrate the opportunity it represents.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Clint Eastwood Was Once Fired Because of His Adam's Apple, According to Burt Reynolds

It's hard to believe there was ever a time when the names Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds weren't known all over the world. The two legendary actors both came up in Hollywood around the same time after signing contracts with Universal Studios in the 1950s. According to an interview with Larry King in 2000, Reynolds explained they were also both fired from the studio the same year.
Celebritiesmetv.com

R.I.P. William Smith, muscleman actor of Laredo and Hawaii Five-O

The bodybuilder duked it out with Clint Eastwood and later played Arnold's dad. Love led William Smith into action. After earning a Master's degree from U.C.L.A. in 1958, the Air Force vet planned to work in the U.S. government in a "security classified job," at least according to a 1967 profile in the Democrat and Chronicle. However, according to the paper, he married a French woman, actress Michele Marly, making him ineligible for the work.
Los Angeles, CAdarkhorizons.com

Tyrese, Liotta, Eastwood Join LA Riots Film

Tyrese Gibson, Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood will lead the Los Angeles riots thriller “April 29, 1992” which will begin shooting in August. The story takes place on the first night of the riots, centering on a custodian (Liotta) who brings his son (Eastwood) to work. The two quickly find themselves in the middle of a heist gone wrong.
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Reportedly Found Dead at 31

Adult film star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside her car late last month in Los Angeles in what is being investigated as a “potential suicide.” She was 31. LAPD detective Dave Peteque told AVN that Sky was discovered on June 30 in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. Peteque said “there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.” Authorities have yet to receive the autopsy results from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: What Happened to Little Joe’s Wife, Alice Harper?

“Bonanza” is a show with quite a fan base. Those fans received a surprise when “Little Joe” Cartwright ends up getting married. Here’s how it all goes down. According to a 2015 article from the Visalia Times Delta, writer Rich Heldenfels says “Little Joe,” played by Michael Landon, married Alice Harper, played by guest star Bonnie Bedalia. This was at the beginning of the 14th season of “Bonanza.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Is Spitting Image of Mom Lisa Marie in Stunning New Pic

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, made us do a double-take after she posted her recent Instagram snap. On Sunday, the 32-year-old posted a stunning photo that shows off her family’s good genes. Although she only posted heart emojis in the caption, she had fans buzzing, considering she looks exactly like her mother and Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie. Many of her followers took to the comments sections to give her compliments like “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy