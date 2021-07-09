All-Calhoun County girls track and field: The complete team
Athlete of the year: Sa’Nya Fleming, Saks
Coach of the year: Chase Brisendine, Alexandria
Editor’s note: Selection starts with the top five finishers in all events at the Calhoun County meet, adds places/times for those who placed at sectional and/or state. State champions included regardless of county finish:
100 DASH
1. Karlee Walker, Alexandria
County (1, 12.87), Sectional (1, 13.07)
2. Keziah Mickler, Oxford
County (2, 13.15)
3. Javanti Moore, Oxford
County (3, 13.18)
4. Layla Carter, Weaver
County (4, 13.26), Sectional (1, 13:15), State (2, 12.84)
5. Kashyia Tucker, Alexandria
County (5, 13.43), Sectional (6, 13.76)
200 DASH
1. Karlee Walker, Alexandria
County (1, 26.59), Sectional (1, 26.81), State (7, 26.25)
2. Jordyn Walker, Alexandria
County (2, 26.93), Sectional (2, 27.38)
3. Layla Carter, Weaver
County (3, 27.19), Sectional (1, 27.06), State (2, 26.28)
4. Keziah Mickler, Oxford
County (4, 27.49)
5. Javanti Moore, Oxford
County (5, 27.84), Sectional (6, 26.84)
400 DASH
1. Karlee Walker, Alexandria
County (1, 1:01.12), Sectional (1, 1:00.71), State (4, 58.86)
2. Jordyn Walker, Alexandria
County (2, 1:02.49), Sectional (2, 1:01.11), State (5, 1:00.89)
3. Javanti Moore, Oxford
County (3, 1:03.19), Sectional (5, 101:51)
4. Kashyia Tucker, Alexandria
County (4, 1:04.17), Sectional (3, 1:02.08), State (8, 1:02.91)
5. Quintazha Elston, Anniston
County (5, 1:06.75), Sectional (8, 1:07.99), State (18, 1:05.60)
6. Taylor Simmons, Donoho
Sectional (1, 1:03.97), State (1, 1:01.75)
800 RUN
1. Anna Strickland, White Plains
County (1, 2:31.30), Sectional (2, 2:24.28)
2. Michaela Moore, Alexandria
County (2, 2:38.97), Sectional (8, 2:41.75)
3. Taylor Simmons, Donoho
County (3, 2:41.11), Sectional (2, 2:40.44), State (2, 2:35.04)
4. Maddyn Conn, White Plains
County (4, 2:42.00), Sectional (4, 2:33.41)
5. Michaela Watts, Alexandria
County (5, 2:42.24), Sectional (6, 2:37.33), State (10, 2:34.43)
1,600 RUN
1. Anna Strickland, White Plains
County (1, 5:43.04), Sectional (2, 5:33.29)
2. Maddyn Conn, White Plains
County (2, 5:51.60), Sectional (4, 5:34.37)
3. Michaela Moore, Alexandria
County (3, 6:01.66), Sectional (6, 5:49.87), State (13, 5:54.35)
4. Michaela Watts, Alexandria
County (4, 6:07.26), Sectional (8, 5:54.26), State (17, 5:59.02)
5. Trinity Roberts, Pleasant Valley
County (5, 6:13.89), Sectional (3, 6:06.14), State (12, 5:54.67)
3,200 RUN
1. Michaela Moore, Alexandria
County (1, 13:29.60), Sectional (6, 13:08.30)
2. Taylor Simmons, Donoho
County (2, 13:38.35), Sectional (2, 13:30.11)
3. Michaela Watts, Alexandria
County (3, 13:42.75), Sectional (7, 13:10.71)
4. Sarah Sloughfy, Jacksonville
County (4, 13:44.11), Sectional (4, 13:14.53), State (9, 12:57.81)
5. Trinity Roberts, Pleasant Valley
County (5, 14:03.75), Sectional (3, 13:00.16), State (17, 13:34.74)
100 HURDLES
1. Morgan Foushee, Ohatchee
County (1, 19.41), Sectional (1, 18.60), State (8, 18.77)
2. Alayia D’Ambrosia, Weaver
County (2, 19.78), Sectional (3, 19.28)
3. Olivia Penson, Anniston
County (3, 20.10), Sectional (5, 19.29), State (12, 18.80)
4. Mikailie Caulder, Weaver
County (4, 20.11), Sectional (2, 19.20)
5. Sumira Duncan, Alexandria
County (5, 20.27), Sectional (5, 20.71), State (17, 19.55)
300 HURDLES
1. Shaniya Calloway, White Plains
County (1, 52.92), Sectional (7, 54.59), State (10, 52.90)
2. Aaleyan Weatherly, Anniston
County (2, 53.44), Sectional (5, 53.83), State (17, 55.89)
3. Jade Daniels, Saks
County (3, 53.51)
4. Olivia Penson, Anniston
County (4, 54.58), Sectional (4, 53.80), State (8, 52.11)
5. Morgan Foushee, Ohatchee
County (5, 57.51), Sectional (3, 55.06), State (21, 58.51)
4x100 RELAY
1. Oxford
County (1, 51.35)
2. Anniston
County (2, 53.47), Sectional (3, 52.49), State (5, 52.57)
3. Weaver
County (3, 55.09), Sectional (1, 53.81), State (5, 53.46)
4. Donoho
County (4, 55.46), Sectional (1, 54.86), State (11, 57.21)
5. Ohatchee
County (5, 56.10), Sectional (3, 56.59), State (11, 56.32)
4x400 RELAY
1. Alexandria
County (1, 4:21.83), Sectional (1, 4:14.50), State (5, 51.05)
2. Anniston
County (2, 4:37.78), Sectional (2, 4:29.51), State (5, 4:30.75)
3. White Plains
County (3, 4:45.04), Sectional (5, 4:44.22), State (10, 4:42.85)
4. Donoho
County (4, 4:48.68), Sectional (2, 4:40.91), State (3, 4:36.53)
5. Oxford
County (5, 4:50.93), Sectional (1, 4:09.14)
4x800 RELAY
1. White Plains
County (1, 10:33.92), Sectional (2, 10:33.09), State (3, 10:17.15)
2. Oxford
County (2, 10:50.31), Sectional (3, 10:38.73)
3. Alexandria
County (3, 11:29.63), Sectional (3, 11:19.54), State (6, 11:08.46)
4. Pleasant Valley
County (4, 12:29.24), Sectional (6, 13:19.38)
5. Piedmont
County (5, 13:14.10), Sectional (5, 13:12.16)
HIGH JUMP
1. Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
County (1, 5-00.00), Sectional (3, 4-06.00), State (3, 4-10.00)
2. Chaci Whitfield, Oxford
County (2, 5-00.00), Sectional (3, 5-00.00)
3. Savannah Taylor, Ohatchee
County (3, 4-06.00), Sectional (5, 4-04.00), State (5, 4-08.00)
4. Reygan White, Oxford
County (4, 4-06.00), Sectional (8, 4-06.00)
5. Morgan Foushee, Ohatchee
County (5, 4-06.00), Sectional (6, 4-04.00), State (12, 4-04.00)
6. Angel Bozarth, White Plains
Sectional (2, 4-10.00), State (1, 5-04.00)
7. Estella Connell, Donoho
County (injured), Sectional (1, 4-10.00), State (3, 4-10.00)
POLE VAULT
1. Savannah Yates, White Plains
County (1, 10-06.00), Sectional (1, 10-00.00), State (1, 11-01.00)
2. Ashlyn Adderhold, Piedmont
County (2, 7-06.00), Sectional (2, 7-06.00), State (4, 7-06.00)
2. Bella Hammonds, Ohatchee
County (2, 7-06.00), Sectional (1, 7-06.00), State (2, 8-00.00)
4. Denver Browning, Alexandria
County (4, 7-00.00), Sectional (2, 7-00.00)
5. Dena Musa, Donoho
County (5, 7-00.00)
LONG JUMP
1. Sa’Nya Fleming, Saks
County (1, 16-06.00), Sectional (1, 16-01.00), State (1, 16-11.00)
2. Jordyn Walker, Alexandria
County (2, 16-01.00), Sectional (1, 16-01.50), State (4, 16-03.25)
3. Estella Connell, Donoho
County (3, 15-08.00), Sectional (1, 14-05.00), State (11, 14-07.25)
4. Shaylan Whaley, Alexandria
County (4, 15-02.00), Sectional (2, 15-10.00), State (7, 15-09.25)
5. Alex Martinez Reyes, Oxford
County (5, 14-06.00)
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Sa’Nya Fleming, Saks
County (1, 35-05.00), Sectional (1, 34-07.75), State (1, 35-00.25)
2. Estella Connell, Donoho
County (2, 30-11.00), Sectional (1, 31-00.50), State (5, 32-00.75)
3. Reygan White, Oxford
County (3, 30-09.00), Sectional (10, 30-07.00)
4. Ashlyn Adderhold, Piedmont
County (4, 30-09.00), Sectional (3, 29-03.00), State (30-04.50)
5. Sawyer Brooks, Oxford
County (5, 28-01.50)
SHOT PUT
1. Gracie George, Ohatchee
County (1, 32-07.50), Sectional (1, 32-00.00), State (1, 33-00.00)
2. Victoria Turner, Pleasant Valley
County (2, 28-05.00), Sectional (3, 28-08.00), State (24, 24-09.50)
3. Mariah Munford, Alexandria
County (3, 26-10.00), Sectional (1, 30-03.00), State (12, 28-01.00)
4. Aubrey Christian, Alexandria
County (4, 26-09.50), Sectional (5, 27-05.50), State (14, 27-07.75)
5. Danashia Woods, Alexandria
County (5, 25-09.50)
DISCUS
1. Malijah Johnson, Piedmont
County (1, 79-05.50), Sectional (9, 70-06.5)
2. Gracie George, Ohatchee
County (2, 77-10), Sectional (2, 88-01.50), State (3, 91-05)
3. Danashia Woods, Alexandria
County (3, 77-01), Sectional (2, 83-09), State (13, 75-06)
4. Tyasha Hunt, Alexandria
County (4, 72-09), Sectional (6, 75-04), State (11, 76-09)
5. Halle Nance, White Plains
County (5, 69-05), Sectional (7, 60-08)
JAVELIN
1. Lele Ridley, Piedmont
County (1, 93-11), Sectional (4, 89-06), State (9, 88-08)
2. Halle Nance, White Plains
County (2, 83-06), Sectional (3, 81-01), State (14, 84-06)
3. Gracie Hood, Pleasant Valley
County (3, 81-00), Sectional (3, 91-09), State (12, 81-05)
4. Mariah Munford, Alexandria
County (4, 74-07), Sectional (6, 81-07), State (15, 83-10)
5. Kylie Kiker, Oxford
County (5, 74-02), Sectional (10, 79-01)
Comments / 0