Oxford man faces rape, incest charges

An Oxford man was arrested Thursday on charges of rape and incest.

Court records show that the man was charged with rape in the second degree after allegedly having sex with a person between 12 and 16 years of age on multiple occasions between January and May of 2020.

A separate court document shows the man was charged with incest for actions that took place during the same time period.

The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not identify victims of sex crimes.

Second-degree rape is a Class B Felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Incest is a Class C felony, punishable by one to 10 years in prison.

As of Thursday morning, the man was being held on $35,000 bond.