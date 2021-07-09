Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, AL

Oxford man faces rape, incest charges

By Tim Lockette, Star Staff Writer, tlockette@annistonstar.com
Posted by 
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 7 days ago

An Oxford man was arrested Thursday on charges of rape and incest.

Court records show that the man was charged with rape in the second degree after allegedly having sex with a person between 12 and 16 years of age on multiple occasions between January and May of 2020.

A separate court document shows the man was charged with incest for actions that took place during the same time period.

The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not identify victims of sex crimes.

Second-degree rape is a Class B Felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Incest is a Class C felony, punishable by one to 10 years in prison.

As of Thursday morning, the man was being held on $35,000 bond.

Comments / 1

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
2K+
Followers
159
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Oxford, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Incest#Sex Crimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Returning to mask mandates unpopular despite LA

The rapid spread of the delta variant across the U.S. in the past month has prompted fresh questions over whether reimposing indoor mask mandates will be necessary. Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday responded to an uptick in cases by reimposing an indoor mask mandate on everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Comments / 1

Community Policy