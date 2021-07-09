Cancel
Microsoft Clarifies Its 'PrintNightmare' Patch Advice

By Kurt Mackie
Redmondmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft on Thursday issued "clarified guidance" for organizations addressing a zero-day Windows printer spooler vulnerability dubbed "PrintNightmare." PrintNightmare was issued an "out-of-band" (unscheduled) patch by Microsoft on Tuesday for vulnerability CVE-2021-34527, which could enable remote code execution attacks with system privileges. The vulnerability is present in all Windows systems, both client and server.

