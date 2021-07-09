Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

JAWS (1975)

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JAWS (1975) Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw & Richard Dreyfuss. When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community, it's up to the local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. On-line ticket sales close at midnight...

grapevine.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
56K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Scheider
Person
Richard Dreyfuss
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Jaws#The Palace Box Office#Grapevine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?

TELECASTER Robin Roberts has been a co-anchor on ABC's Good Morning America for over 15 years. Roberts, who has been open about her health battles in the past, used her social media platform to acknowledge her sexuality for the first time in 2013 publicly. Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Cindy Crawford has legs for days in gorgeous poolside picture

Cindy Crawford is proving that the supermodel genes aren't about to go away any time soon with her latest social media post. The supermodel posted a stunning poolside picture that showed off her legs that seemingly just go on and it's quite the obsession. WATCH: Cindy Crawford's Meaningful Beauty in...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dreadful Bruce Willis Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Bruce Willis has been on autopilot for a while. Push a pile of cash his way and he’ll star in anything, resulting in a string of abysmal straight-to-VOD duds like Hard Kill, Breach, Survive the Night, and Trauma Center. Despite being front and center on the posters, Willis generally plays a supporting role in these movies and expends the minimum effort needed to pick up his cheque. But now, for some reason, one of his worst is currently climbing the Netflix charts: Cosmic Sin.
Animalshumaneanimalrescue.org

Conan (The Barbarian)

Location: HAR North, Cat Holding, Cage 41 North Campus. Behold the fiercest warrior HARP has to offer. Conan(The Barbarian)'s past is a mystery but his future hold untold riches and adventure. While his entrance into our live was happenstance we have been rewarded handsomely with his adorable presence. If you're ready join Conan(The Barbarian) on his quest for his fur-ever home, come in to meet Conan(The Barbarian) today. Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Shia LaBeouf Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

After a minor resurgence that saw him gain widespread acclaim for his performances in Honey Boy, The Peanut Butter Falcon and Pieces of a Woman, Shia LaBeouf’s career hit the skids again when he was hit with a series of troubling accusations by a former girlfriend, with the actor now on an extended sabbatical from acting and seeking treatment for his well-documented personal issues.
Mining Journal

Val Kilmer on a life in illusion and new documentary, ‘Val’

CANNES, France — Val Kilmer was in movies he wasn’t in. The new documentary “Val,” bursting with footage Kilmer shot himself over his 61 years, includes home videos and backstage glimpses, as you might expect. But the most remarkable thing is seeing Kilmer’s own audition tapes of himself. It’s not just a few scenes here and there. They capture Kilmer living in parts — including some he never got to (officially) play.
Celebritiesblcklst.com

Interview (Video): Steven Spielberg

An hour-long conversation from 1981. The Dick Cavett Show archives are a wonderful resource. Here is a great example: A 1981 interview with Steven Spielberg. Check this out. Spielberg has 181 producing credits, 58 directing credits, and 27 writing credits. He’s had a helluva career and definitely worth listening to.
TV Showsimpulsegamer.com

Stillwater – Cannes Film Festival Premiere

Writers: Tom McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré. Producers: Steve Golin, Tom McCarthy, Jonathan King, and Liza Chasin. Cast: Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, and Camille Cottin. Release Date: the 12h of August 2021. STILLWATER has been unveiled with its World Premiere out of competition at the Cannes Film...
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Films To Prove That Elliot Gould Is The Unsung Hero of 1970s Cinema

Elliot Gould’s 1970’s career is one that can be paralleled to the other seminal actors of the era due to the amount of quality films he made in just a decade. Many of the characters he plays are not the typical strong and loyal hero, but something leaning more towards the anti-hero or even slacker hero. They are many times lazy, greedy, cynical, self centered which is why he isn’t the typical protagonist lead that one may think as stereotypical, but still undoubtedly the unsung leader of 1970s’ cinema. Growing up in Brooklyn and starting his career on Broadway, these New York traits shine through many of his performances.
Moviesimdb.com

Adrien Brody Will Reunite With Wes Anderson On His Next Spain-Set Movie

Director Wes Anderson finally was able to release his newest film “The French Dispatch” during the Cannes Film Festival and has gathered some lovely reactions making it a potential early Oscar contender alongside festival winners such as “Annette,” “Titane,” and others. Read More: Bill Murray Reunites With Wes Anderson &...
MoviesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Warner Bros. Turned Down a ‘L.A. Confidential’ Sequel With Chadwick Boseman

L.A. Confidential remains one of the most acclaimed films of the late 1990s. It won two Academy Awards — for screenwriters Curtis Hanson and Brian Helgeland, and supporting actress Kim Basinger — and became a staple on home video and cable. Around the time of its release, an attempt was made to carry on the story in a TV show, but the 1999 pilot for the series (which starred Kiefer Sutherland) did not get picked up for a series. James Ellroy, who wrote the L.A. Confidential novel, had previously written a sequel, called White Jazz, in 1992. But if you wanted to see more of the characters on the big screen, you were out of luck.
MoviesNME

Bill Murray joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s next movie

Frequent collaborators Bill Murray and Wes Anderson will reunite for the director’s next movie, it has been reported. Murray has appeared in nine of Anderson’s films to date, including Isle Of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Darjeeling Limited, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Rushmore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy