JAWS (1975)

Location: HAR North, Cat Holding, Cage 41 North Campus. Behold the fiercest warrior HARP has to offer. Conan(The Barbarian)'s past is a mystery but his future hold untold riches and adventure. While his entrance into our live was happenstance we have been rewarded handsomely with his adorable presence. If you're ready join Conan(The Barbarian) on his quest for his fur-ever home, come in to meet Conan(The Barbarian) today. Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.