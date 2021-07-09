President of Talladega College meets with the king of college football

Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, left, with Alabama football coach Nick Saban. Courtesy photo

The president of Talladega College met with the king of college football this week.

Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, president of Talladega College, met with Alabama coach Nick Saban as part of an event hosted by Coca-Cola United. According to a news release, attendees met with Saban to have lunch, tour the football facilities and share insight into the new Name, Image and Likeness rules, which allow college athletes to accept endorsement opportunities. Saban also discussed precautionary measures that were taken during the pandemic, and his plans for the 2021 season.

Attendees also received an autographed photo with Saban and a football to commemorate the event.

According to the release, Hawkins toured the locker room and discussed various initiatives currently underway at Talladega College, which is investigating the possibility of restoring its football program.

“It was an honor to meet Coach Saban,” Hawkins said in the release. “The facilities were amazing and I was elated to speak with him about some of the great initiatives that are underway at Talladega College.”

The school is constructing a multipurpose practice field. TC also recently added a master’s degree program in business administration, is constructing a civil rights garden at the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, and recently hosted a Vaccination Blues Concert in which more than 700 vaccinated individuals were in attendance.

“Coca-Cola UNITED has valued partnerships with many colleges and universities to include Talladega College,” Pamela Cook, multicultural and community affairs director for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, said in the release. “It was our pleasure to host Dr. Hawkins and share this experience with him.”