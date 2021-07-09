Cancel
Performers Of The Month - June 2021 Results

By Aimee Hicks
spoilertv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month the Staff contest was much closer than the Reader side. The Staff contest came right down to the final hours for a winner to finally take the lead and hold it. Not just the top spot changed hands several times, but so did the entirety of the Top 5. It was a fun contest on the Staff side. The Reader side, on the other hand, had a very clear winner from the start and the only spot that there was a contest for was the final spot in the Top 5. That spot was held by someone else up until the last few hours of voting when another performer snuck in and stole the spot securing their place in the Top 5. We had strong nominees all around and the two performers who ultimately won are very deserving of the titles our Staff and Readers bestowed upon them.

