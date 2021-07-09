Cancel
Marvel’s Black Widow: MCU Easter Eggs and References Guide

By Mike Cecchini, Kirsten Howard, Gavin Jasper, Alec Bojalad
Den of Geek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains Black Widow spoilers. We have a spoiler-free review here. The MCU is finally back on the big screen! Marvel’s Black Widow was supposed to be the official kickoff of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but then the pandemic happened, it got bounced around the release calendar, and Disney managed to release three MCU TV shows before Natasha got to take her curtain call on the big screen.

Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

NEW FEATURETTE SPOTLIGHTS MARVEL STUDIOS’ “BLACK WIDOW” & THE FUTURE OF THE MCU

NEW FEATURETTE SPOTLIGHTS MARVEL STUDIOS’ “BLACK WIDOW” & ITS ROLE IN THE FUTURE OF THE MCU. Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Producer Kevin Feige Offer Insights. Just days ahead of the much-awaited launch of Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Kevin Feige, producer, president of Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer of Marvel, weigh in on the story of Natasha Romanoff’s past and the role the film plays in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the MCU—will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets this Friday, July 9, 2021.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

LOKI: All the easter eggs and references from the 5th episode

The fifth chapter of LOKI takes viewers on a grand adventure in the Void, where the seemingly erased variants of Loki call home. (Spoilers notice) As seen in Episode 4 the variants that have been removed by the TVA are sent to a site known as The vacuum. A post-apocalyptic world with remnants of other universes and eras that features the menacing presence of Alioth, a cloud-shaped monster that devours anyone who crosses its path. It’s no wonder the only people left alive in this inhospitable place are the Loki variants.
MoviesSFGate

There's hidden Disneyland Easter egg at Marvel Avengers Campus you can actually eat

When Iron Man pushes the nuclear bomb headed for Manhattan up through the hole in space, successfully blowing up the Chitauri mothership in 2012’s “The Avengers,” his landing isn’t pretty. Inside the suit, Tony Stark blacks out, free-falling back through the atmosphere, only halting when Hulk grabs him and stops his unconscious body from crashing to the ground.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Stranger Things star addresses Black Widow's Captain America reference

Black Widow spoilers follow. Black Widow actor David Harbour has addressed his character Red Guardian's reference to trading blows with Captain America once upon a time. Real name Alexei Shostakov, this Soviet super-bruiser regales anyone who'll listen with recollections of fighting Steve Rogers during the 1970/80s, but just how true are his tales?
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Exactly How Black Widow Fits Into The MCU Timeline

After multiple delays, Black Widow is here at long last, available on both the big screen in theaters and the small one in our own living rooms. As the 23rd movie in the MCU, the Scarlett Johansson vehicle comes with a lot of baggage and, while it is mostly standalone and can definitely be followed by a casual fan, it probably takes someone who knows the franchise backwards and forwards to work out exactly where it fits into the timeline.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Are Loving Black Widow

Marvel’s Black Widow has begun airing around the globe ahead of its official release, and fans are loving it. Over the past few hours, social media has been lit up with reactions from lucky fans who’ve seen the origin film for one of the Avengers’ longest-standing members and they have been overwhelmingly positive.

