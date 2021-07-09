Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Over $170 Million Of Stimulus Money Went Unclaimed In California

Posted by 
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More stimulus money has gone unclaimed in California compared to any other state in the nation. California residents refused, paid back, or failed to cash 130,243 checks from the first round of stimulus checks issued under the Trump administration at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Internal Revenue...

b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 1

KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
373
Followers
285
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Internal Revenue Service#Kdvr#Americans#Las Vegas Raiders#Nfl#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
Related
California StateMotley Fool

California Stimulus Checks Are Coming. Here's What You Need to Know

California residents now have something to be happy about. Ever since the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law back in March, Americans have been seeing stimulus funds hit their bank accounts. And at this point, a lot of people are wondering whether the public will, indeed, be in line for a fourth stimulus check.
California StatePosted by
ABC10

More California stimulus checks to come as Gov. Newsom signs budget package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People making less than $75,000 could expect a stimulus payment of $600 following the signing of the 2021 budget package. On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed budget bills totaling $100 billion, which includes economic relief programs to help ease the burden exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom said in a press release the budget package's focus will provide relief to people in California who need it the most.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Texas to receive another $4.1 billion in federal stimulus money for schools

Texas is expected to receive another $4.1 billion Wednesday in federal stimulus money to address the post-pandemic needs of students. The funding comes as the U.S. Department of Education approved plans for spending $12.4 billion allocated to the state, according to the agency. Texas’ plan is among the first proposals to receive approval from the federal government. Plans from South Dakota, Massachusetts, Utah, Arkansas, Rhode Island and Washington D.C. were also approved.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming’s Unclaimed Property pays out record $7.4 million

CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasurer’s Office paid out a record $7.4 million to Wyoming resident and former residents for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The payment amount was approximately $2.3 million more than what was paid the previous fiscal year and $500,000 more...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

United Airlines Passenger Carrying Large Wad of Cash Causes Emergency Landing

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger seen carrying what appeared to be a large wad of cash caused a disturbance on board. The United flight 2649 from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was forced to land at Denver Airport on Monday night because of an unruly passenger.

Comments / 1

Community Policy