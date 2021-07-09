A year later, Shenango-SNCB merger talks remain stalled

This sign on the Bryson Mill Road hill lets drivers know they have left Shenango Township and entered South New Castle Borough. The two municipalities are exploring the possibility of merging. NEWS

Any rumors regarding the death of a proposed merger between Shenango Township and South New Castle Borough would be greatly exaggerated.

As well as perfectly understandable.

It’s been nearly a year since the township supervisors revealed last July 16 they had been approached by borough officials about the possibility of consolidating their two municipalities. A month later, they approved a motion to explore the idea “and work on language for spring 2021 referendum.”

There’s been no official action of the proposal in either municipality since then, with the pandemic getting the lion’s share of the blame for pre-empting research and conversations.

“There haven’t been any discussions,” Shenango supervisor chairman Frank Augustine said. “We’ve already said, ‘We’ll be glad to take you on.’ But nothing has been done on the borough’s end.

“They have to talk to their people, they have to give them all the facts, and then we have to present them to our people. But there hasn’t been anything done for whatever reason.”

South New Castle Borough Council president John Wilmes confirmed Augustine’s assessment.

“It’s not dead; not at all,” Wilmes said. “We were ready to get a meeting together and discuss some stuff, but the pandemic stopped that. Now with everything loosening up a little, maybe we can get back to some normalcy.

“We have to get that started again and go out there and talk with them. But right now, there’s no meetings or anything.”

Any actions that would lead to a merger were always going to take some time. Attorney Lou Perrotta, the solicitor for both municipalities, explained last year that preliminary tasks would include creating maps to show existing boundaries for each community, as well as the boundaries that would result from a merger. Plans would also have to be made and agreed upon for the disposition of assets, oversight and maintenance of the borough’s sanitation system, resolution of existing liabilities, a uniform tax system, implementation of ordinances and establishment of election procedures.

Once these were in place, the proposal would be presented to residents in both communities as a ballot referendum for their approval.

Such a referendum, Wilmes said, can only be done during a primary election, and it is his hope that the details will be ironed out in time for May 2022.

Officials have pointed to the economies of scale that are expected to result by combining the two municipalities, which originally were one until the borough separated from the township in 1901. Newspaper reports at that time said residents of the newly formed municipality cited their belief that other areas of the township benefited more from their tax dollars than they did.

A similar concern was put forth by a group of South New Castle residents who attended council’s Oct. 1 meeting, despite the fact that a merger with Shenango would see their property taxes lowered.

“I know there are a few people who are against it in the borough, but I’ve talked to more people who are totally for it,” Augustine said. “They think it’s the best thing that could happen.”

Responding to questions from residents at the October meeting, two borough council members shared that a prime reason for exploring a merger was the difficulty of filling key borough positions.

Wilmes noted that “we can’t get anybody to work on the roads,” and councilwoman Shirely Nocera added that “nobody wants to do anything,” pointing to a recurring lack of candidates for borough offices.

Indeed, both Councilman Greg Szyklinski and Mayor Adam Reiter were unopposed when they sought re-election in May. Moreover, one council seat will be empty come November because Wilmes chose not to run for re-election, and no candidates registered on either the Republican or Democratic ballots to assume his seat. Neither were there any write-in winners.

In such instances, Chapter 9 of the state’s Title 8 Consolidated Statutes for Boroughs and Incorporated Towns lists three procedures.

•Council must fill a vacancy within 30 days of its occurrence by appointing a registered elector of the borough to fill the seat.

•If council is unable to fill the vacancy within 30 days, then the vacancy must be filled within 15 additional days by a vacancy board consisting of the council (exclusive of the mayor) and one registered elector of the borough who will act as chairman.

•If the vacancy board also fails to fill the seat within its prescribed time period, then it must petition common pleas court to appoint a registered elector of the borough to fill the seat.

That’s a process, Augustine noted, that could further delay merger talks.

“They don’t have people running for office,” he said. “That’s the basic thing. We’re going to have to wait until the election’s over and see if they have to appoint people.”