Boy Scout Troop 98, Blue Bell Camp Recognized
At Tuesday’s Board meeting, Supervisors celebrated two mission moments. A group of 12 Scouts from Whitpain’s Boy Scout Troop 98 were recognized for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Each Eagle Scout performed an important community service. Examples of these projects include, refurbishing and building park tables; renovations, painting and cleaning of parks, playgrounds, churches and cemeteries; planting shrubs and trees; organizing a food drive, and constructing wooden walkways.www.whitpaintownship.org
