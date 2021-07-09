Environmental Suit Targets Construction of Kearny Sports Complex

McDonald Hopkins filed a lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Ion Electric. The suit, for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects, targets Munilla Construction Management and Travelers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-22491, United States of America For The Use And Benefit Of Ion Electric, LLC et al v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America et al.