Environmental Suit Targets Construction of Kearny Sports Complex

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby on Thursday removed an environmental lawsuit against Tomco Construction Inc., Excel Environmental Resources Inc. and Matthew Mauro to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for alleged damages caused by Tomco during the construction of a sports complex, was filed by Tompkins, McGuire, Wachenfeld & Barry on behalf of PMC Inc. The case is 2:21-cv-13470, PMC Inc. v. Tomco Construction Inc. et al.

State
New Jersey State
