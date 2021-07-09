Cancel
Charlie Cox's Daredevil Rumored to Return in She-Hulk Disney+ Series

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck the clock because its rumor time, and this one is particularly exciting. The newest slice of Marvel gossip claims that Daredevil star Charlie Cox will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk, and that not only will he reprise the role of Matt Murdock, but he will even suit up as the Man Without Fear.

