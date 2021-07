Adler University issued the following announcement on July 13. In the South Asian community, focusing on mental health and counselling has a deeply rooted shame attached to it. This is because it involves talking about personal stories to a stranger. The South Asian Culture is a collectivist culture, and it is often expected to keep personal talks within the family unit. It is very important to have these conversations as this gives an opportunity for people to open and understand that it is normal to talk about emotions and feelings. There is a lack of psychoeducation related to mental health, which is also one of my goals in my conversations with clients.