Naya Rivera Remembered by Glee Cast and Fans One Year After Her Death

Naya Rivera's family is remembering her life and legacy on the one-year anniversary of her death. On July 8, her mother, Yolanda Previtire; sister, Nickayla Rivera; and brother, Mychal Rivera, opened up to Good Morning America about Naya's tragic boating accident and how they've been coping. "Sometimes we're afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we're afraid for our own self, 'cause this is hard. There are no words to describe what we're going through," Yolanda said. "All we know is we have each other."