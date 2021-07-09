Naya Rivera Remembered by Glee Cast and Fans One Year After Her Death
Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of Glee star Naya Rivera's tragic death in a drowning accident and many of the actress' co-stars in the popular musical hit series have been paying tribute to her to mark the occasion. Stars including Lea Michele, Jacob Artist, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, and Matthew Morrison all posted on their social media accounts, with memories and thoughts about the star and their time working together before her untimely passing.movieweb.com
