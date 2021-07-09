IRS system mostly broken for tax payers seeking information

The Kardashians are becoming wealthier still. Sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian won their suit for royalties from the makeup line Kardashian Beauty. After a five-year legal battle, a California State Appeals Court judge agreed that the Kardashians were owed $11.5 million in royalties from Haven Beauty and subsidiary Hillair Capital, who had licensed the beauty line that included various beauty items sold in stores. The award adds $2 million in post-judgment interest and costs. The Kardashians were owed a $1 million advance plus ongoing fees, but when they were shorted millions they sued. The trial court ruled for the Kardashians in 2018, and the Appeals court upheld it. The IRS will collect a share, and that share will be sizable. This was a royalty dispute, and royalties are taxed as ordinary income. In contrast, a sale of intellectual property can sometimes be entitled to more favorable capital gain rates. Under current rates, capital gain tops out a 23.8%, while ordinary income taxes are 37%. Both ordinary income tax rates and capital gain are slated to go up under President Biden’s proposals. In fact, Biden would retroactively double capital gain tax. Paying up to 43.4% in capital gain tax sounds crushing.