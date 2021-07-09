Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Matthew McConaughey Could Become 'Centrist' Governor of Texas

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew McConaughey has been hinting that he'd be running on a "centrist" platform, should he follow his recent statements to make a bid for governor of Texas. Matthew McConaughey has been seeking an office in his home state to makes changes in the things around him he thinks are due for a reevaluation. He has set his eye on the 2022 gubernatorial elections, which would see him take on two-term incumbent Greg Abbott.

movieweb.com

Comments / 46

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Al Franken
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Jesse Ventura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centrist#Democrat#Republican#Independent#American#Austrian#Snl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 46

Community Policy