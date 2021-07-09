Parmalee’s Highly Anticipated New Album ‘For You’ Set For July 30

Parmalee – 2016 ACM “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee Parmalee is one of Country music’s most successful new acts: The Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album, including their #1 hit “Carolina”. Since their debut at Country radio, Parmalee has earned over 373 million Pandora streams, 123 million plays on Spotify, over 31 million YouTube/ VEVO views, and 1.7 million Shazam subscribers. Heralded as “Country Music’s Breakout Stars” by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC’s TODAY show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series, MLB Central’s Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show and more. Parmalee – comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass) and life-long best friend Josh McSwain (guitar) – continue to show loyalty to their home state of North Carolina with the release “Down Town.” The band’s latest release “Just the Way”, is a collaboration with BBR Music Group’s Blanco Brown, the mastermind behind the international smash single ‘The Git Up’. Parmalee and Brown struck up a friendship several years ago and have since written together on several occasions. Knowing how dedicated Blanco is to spreading joy and purpose, Parmalee invited the “TrailerTrap” creator to join them on the song and share in spreading the message of self-love. The feel good, from-the-heart track, with it’s melodic groove, blends Matt Thomas’ lead vocals with Blanco’s, in a new way, never heard before. The new collaboration praises folks for being true to themselves and encourages self-acceptance.