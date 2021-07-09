Cancel
Parmalee’s Highly Anticipated New Album ‘For You’ Set For July 30

By Press Release
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Platinum-selling band, Parmalee today announces its highly anticipated new album, For You will be released July 30 via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group. In celebration, the band released two new tracks today, a fun collaboration “Greatest Hits (Feat. Fitz),” as well as the wildly romantic ode “Take My Name,” which fans have been clamoring to get their hands on for months. Fans who pre-add/pre-save the album will be immediately treated to the two new tracks in addition to the international chart-topping smash, “Just the Way” with Blanco Brown, which laid the foundation for the album.

