Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Is This How Khloé Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson?

By Amanda Lynne
Posted by 
The List
The List
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship status may be making another change. The couple, who share daughter together, True, have gone through multiple breakups and make-ups over the years (via Insider). Currently, the duo isn't together as they reportedly split earlier this year amid more allegations of infidelity from NBA player. Us Weekly reported in June that Kardashian is now trying to figure out her new relationship with Thompson as they look to co-parent their daughter.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Us Weekly#Nba#American#People Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Kris Jenner Planning $2 Million Wedding To Corey Gamble In Bora Bora

Keeping Up with the Kardashians officially came to an end this past week. The show infamously chronicled the ups, downs, and love lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families. Matriarch Kris Jenner eventually found love on the show with businessman Corey Gamble after her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. Last year, one tabloid alleged the momager was planning on “shelling out” a lot of money for a Bora Bora wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.
NBAOk Magazine

Tristan Thompson Emerged From A Bedroom With 3 Women Looking ‘Disheveled’ Days Before Khloé Kardashian Admitted She ‘Wants More Kids’ With Him: Report

Another day, another Tristan Thompson scandal. After a new report claiming the Boston Celtics player was up to no good at a recent party comes on the heels of Khloé Kardashian revealing she "wants more kids" with the serial cheater. Article continues below advertisement. According to DailyMail, the NBA player,...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Rob Kardashian Shares Stylish Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Favorite Superhero Wonder Woman

On Monday, the 34-year-old shared a few sweet snaps of his daughter, Dream Renée, wearing some bold and heroic looks on Instagram. In the first photo, the toddler, 4, flaunts her style in a blue camo-print outfit while posing in front of a car. In the second photo, Dream — who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna — poses for the camera in a room full of toys while wearing Wonder Woman head gear, belt and boots over a pair of denim overalls.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Rare Picture of 'Soulmate' Rob Kardashian After Confirming He's Dating

Joining the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars in the photo which is shared on the Good American founder's Instagram page is their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has just spent some quality time with Rob Kardashian. Days after confirming that her brother is no longer a single man, the Good American founder treated fans to a picture of the two and called him "soulmate."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Argues With Karlie Redd, Brags About Being "Married To A Kardashian"

There was a time when Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd were suspected of being the new "it" Love & Hip Hop couple, but they've been warring on social media for days. This week, an interview with Karlie was released that showed the reality star stating that she was dating Odom. However, he jumped in a comment section to assert he's single while Karlie co-signed, saying the interview was old and they were no longer entertaining a relationship.
Family Relationshipsnickiswift.com

Kris Jenner Reveals Who Is The Most Difficult Daughter To Work With

All the secrets are finally spilling behind the Kardashian empire, as the women of the family sat down with Andy Cohen to recap the last 15 years of their reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The reunion special, Part 1 of which came out on June 17, forced Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kyle, and Kris to answer some hard-hitting questions about famous scenes from the reality series, and call each other out on how they handled their most dramatic moments.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms She’s Dating Tristan Again & Shares Why She Took Him Back

On the ‘KUWTK’ reunion, Khloe Kardashian revealed why she took Tristan Thompson back after cheating. Plus, she and Kylie Jenner talked about the drama with Jordyn Woods. For the first time, Khloe Kardashian flat-out admitted that she’s back together with Tristan Thompson during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which was filmed in April 2021. Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were NOT together romantically while filming the show’s 20th season during the second half of 2020. However, she didn’t hold back from explaining why she took the NBA star back, despite him cheating on her twice.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Reacted to Claims Tristan Attended a 22-Year-Old’s Party With Other Women Before Their Breakup

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be over, but the drama is far from done. Khloé Kardashian responded to Tristan Thompson cheating rumors before their breakup. News broke of Khloé and Tristan’s breakup on Monday, June 21, after Page Six reported that the former couple—who have been on and off since 2016—had split “a few weeks ago” after rumors that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with model Sydney Chase. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” an insider told Page Six. “Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”
Celebritiestoofab.com

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Where She Stands with Lamar Odom During KUWTK Reunion

Andy Cohen asked Khloe how she feels about Lamar admitting he mistreated her in the past. Khloe Kardashian opened up about where she stands with her ex Lamar Odom. During Part 2 of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion on Sunday, the reality star was asked by host Andy Cohen if she is still in communication with the former NBA player, whom she divorced in 2016.
Family RelationshipsPopculture

Kris Jenner Reveals Which of Her Daughters Is 'Hardest' to Manage

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end, the famous family revealed a few secrets during an interview with Andy Cohen during a reunion show. With no questions off limits, Cohen asked the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, which one of her kids is the easiest to deal with and which one is the hardest, and she didn't hold back. As a response, Jenner said that her oldest child Kourtney Kardashian was the most difficult, while one of her youngest, Kendall Jenner, was the easiest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy