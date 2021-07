Corolla, N.C. — Thursday is National I Love Horses Day, a great time to admire the new foal on the Outer Banks. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced the birth of Beatrice. Beatrice was born on Saturday. On Tuesday, she was struggling to get out of the water of a nearby canal. Several fishermen spotted her having trouble and helped Beatrice get out of the canal and on to land. Several local rescue organizations assisted as well.