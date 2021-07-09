Runner Injured by Grizzly Near Island Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews had to cut the roof off an SUV involved in a two-vehicle crash to extricate people inside Saturday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews responded to the intersection of 4000 N and 3300 E (the turn to Shoshone Falls) where two vehicles collided. Two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. Images shared on the fire department's social media page show a large SUV, appears to be a Jeep Commander, on its side, leaning up against a power pole. The roof of the vehicle had to chopped off. The Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, and Kimberly-Hansen Police Department assisted with the crash. This is the second crash at the same intersection in several weeks. In late June a young driver failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by another car sending both into the nearby irrigation pond. Two people in that crash had to be taken to the hospital.