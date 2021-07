BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Bastrop that claimed the life of a 10-year-old. The incident happened on July 4, 2021. According to the Bastrop Police Department, they got a call at around 9:48 p.m. regarding a drive-by shooting on the 9000 block of Carbon Plant Road, at an area known as “the slab”. They say upon arrival, they found a 10-year-old child who had been shot through the chest. Police say the child was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.