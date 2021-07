It’s setting up to be a big week for Matt Barnes. The Red Sox closer is enjoying the best season of his career, a run that culminated in him getting the nod for his first career appearance on an All-Star roster. He’ll head to Denver after Sunday’s game at Fenway for that event. He’ll be carrying a new contract in hand when he does so as well. The righty had been set to hit free agency after this season, but Alex Speier is reporting that he and the Red Sox are nearing an agreement on a two-year contract extension. The deal also includes a team option for 2024, and was made official after Speier’s report. Speier has the terms of the agreement.