Costa Mesa, CA

Job fair for over 250 new jobs in Costa Mesa set for July 14

By Editor
 6 days ago

OptumRx, a leading pharmacy care services organization and one of the Optum companies of UnitedHealth Group, will host a virtual job fair on Wednesday, July 14, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Pacific Time, to fill more than 250 customer service representative positions. The new positions will support the needs of a growing member and client base, enabling OptumRx to continue delivering excellent health care experiences to the people it serves.

Costa Mesa, CA
