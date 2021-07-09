Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 286: Illini hire Tim Anderson

Early in the hiring process and during the early part of the season, Tony La Russa took a lot of heat from media and fans. It was warranted during some of the Yermin Mercedes stuff but most of it was noise that wasn’t needed. The team has responded so well to him in most games this season and now they enter the All-Star break in first place. Not only are they in first place, but the Chicago White Sox also leads the American League Central division by 8.0 games with a record of 54-35.