Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 286: Illini hire Tim Anderson

By Jeremy Werner
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, Illinois basketball announced its third assistant basketball coach: former DePaul assistant and Chicago native Tim Anderson. Jeremy Werner breaks down Anderson's DePaul background with WeAreDePaul.com's Steve Newhouse before breaking down how Anderson fits Brad Underwood's revamped Illini staff with Derek Piper, including what Anderson brings as a recruiter and as an assistant. Piper also weighs in on the latest with Kofi Cockburn.

247sports.com

