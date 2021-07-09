Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, WA

Learn about the causes that will benefit from the Poverty Bay Blues & Brews on Sat., Aug. 28

Posted by 
Tukwila Blog
Tukwila Blog
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgj5I_0asZHnRU00

Our ongoing weekly of coverage of the Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest continues with a look into the causes powered by the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park and the wonderful food that will fuel this year’s attendees at the live music fundraiser coming Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

It may seem impossible that simply by listening to live blues music while enjoying craft beer that someone could be helping children of the area in need, but that is exactly what happens each year at Blues & Brews, an annual Blues Concert/Beer Fest/Fundraiser that takes place at Des Moines Beach Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

Rotarian and Community Service Chair Dan Johnson said:

“Our committee works to assess the needs of the non-profit groups and organizations in our community but nothing happens until someone buys a ticket, or becomes a sponsor of the Poverty Bay Blues and Brews. Our Club does all the work, and pays all the overhead associated with running our Club, so we can put 100% of the net proceeds from this event back into the community. It’s a tremendous event, and you’ll have a great time, but know that buying a ticket helps those in need in our community. Come and have a beer, listen to some great music, and help support organizations like the Des Moines Area Food Bank and Highline Music4Life! That’s a win for all of us.”

With a nice-sized crowd anticipated, Rotarian and Blues & Brews Organizer Lorri Munsey-Snyder explained that Blues & Brews 2021 will be ramping up the food offerings for this year’s fest.

“We are very honored this year, to be partnering with Cafe Pacific Catering out of Auburn, WA,” she said. “Cafe Pacific caters to some of the most prestigious events in Western Washington and is famous for its efforts in supporting some of the most successful non-profit fundraisers in the Puget Sound Area. I am personally a huge fan of the Cafe Pacific Cuisine having enjoyed it several times at the Federal Way Kiwanis Salmon Bake. Cafe Pacific Catering is working to create a menu that features something for everyone and food that pairs perfectly with craft beer and tasty blues music. Make sure and come hungry! Can’t wait to see you all!”

John Hatcher, CEO of Cafe Pacific Catering, had this to say about making his company’s Blues & Brews debut:

“We are pleased to partner with the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park providing the food for the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest. I have personally attended and enjoyed Blues & Brews in past years, and I am really looking forward to playing a part in this amazing festival. Anytime our company gets to partner with a cause to help any of our neighbors in need, it makes our work that much more meaningful. This year we will feature our Maple Rubbed Salmon Burger, BBQ Pork and Chicken Sandwiches, Shrimp Cocktail Cups and Several Snack Trays.”

$40 tickets and information about the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest can be found at www.DrinkToMusic.org.

Comments / 0

Tukwila Blog

Tukwila Blog

Tukwila, WA
112
Followers
84
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Tukwila, WA

 https://tukwilablog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, WA
Society
Auburn, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Society
City
Des Moines, WA
Des Moines, WA
Society
Des Moines, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Music#Poverty Bay#Beer#Food Drink#Rotarian And#Club#Highline Music4life#Blues Brews 2021#Cafe Pacific Catering#Wa#The Cafe Pacific Cuisine#Bbq Pork#Shrimp Cocktail Cups#Several Snack Trays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
SportsABC News

Olympic athletes test positive in Tokyo days before Games

TOKYO -- A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19, with the Czech Republic team reporting the case Monday of a beach volleyball player who could miss his first game. Czech beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič could miss his opening game on Monday after...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
WorldNBC News

Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

WASHINGTON — Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community. The announcement appears to end...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy