Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with U.S. Labor Leaders

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met this afternoon with the AFL-CIO Executive Council, including AFL-CIO President Richard L. Trumka. Secretary Blinken shared the Administration’s foreign policy priorities and emphasized its commitment to ensure U.S. foreign policy delivers for American workers, families, and communities. The Secretary also announced the President’s intent to appoint a Special Representative for International Labor Affairs at the Department of State. Secretary Blinken welcomed hearing directly from U.S. labor leaders and looks forward to continued coordination.

