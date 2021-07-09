Cancel
Religion

Sam Smith: Be on the look out for signs from heaven

By Sam Smith Columnist
Marshall News Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who believe in signs from heaven, as I do, you will like this. One morning as I was taking my granddaughter to school, I saw a huge cross in the sky. It was formed by contrails from airplanes. I am sure that most anyone out that morning must have noticed it. Naturally, I immediately thought of Christ. I had heard a sermon earlier about false teachings, especially new age teachings that promote self. There is one particular new age philosophy that is becoming super popular in America, misleading many people away from Jesus. Any school of thought that leads folks to believe that there is any hope of eternal life outside of Christ is dangerous – and wrong.

