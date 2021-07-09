Sam Smith: Be on the look out for signs from heaven

DEAR BONNIE: My name is Constance, and I would like to ask you a question. Quite often, my grandmother, who has been gone since I was 13 — I am now 55 — will come to me in my dreams, especially if something bad is going to happen. It seems like she is trying to warn me of events that will not turn out well. However, it turns out her tips often do happen. We were very close as I was growing up, and I wonder is it possible for her to watch over me at all times, or is it just me putting her in my dreams because I miss her so dearly, and I want to think she is supporting me from heaven? — Best Regards.