Stop 25 of 42 on Steve Goode’s 16,000-mile, 75-day odyssey brought him to Kenny and Ziggy’s Delicatessen on July 8. Goode’s “Great American Deli Schlep” — which started in Chicago and will take him to delicatessens all across the U.S. — is a way for him to combine his passion for motorcycles with his involvement in the Jewish community.