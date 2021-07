Belarus on Friday jailed 11 university students and raided the homes of 18 journalists in a continuing crackdown on the opposition by President Alexander Lukashenko's regime. A court in the authoritarian country sentenced 10 students and a teacher to two years and six months in prison on charges of violating public order. Another student was given two years. They were detained in November last year after mass anti-Lukashenko protests broke out over the longtime leader's claim to have won a sixth term in an August presidential election. Also on Friday, authorities raided the homes of over a dozen journalists, detaining at least three of them.