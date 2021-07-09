Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Red Sox Have Had A Bad Week // Red Sox At The All-Star Break // MLB Draft Thoughts 7-9

985thesportshub.com
 6 days ago

(00:00) Enrique Hernandez complains about the Red Sox shortened All-Star Break. (11:29) What the Red Sox need to do to keep up their win pace after the All-Star Break. (20:52) The Red Sox have the highest pick they’ve ever had in the MLB Draft on Sunday.

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Red Sox#The Mlb Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Writer Won’t Be Surprised If This Red Sox Prospect Becomes All-Star By 2022

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Jarren Duran seems to have passed one baseball observer’s eye test with flying colors. MLB.com’s Ian Browne named the Boston Red Sox prospect the team’s “All-Star of the future” Sunday. Duran has been thriving at the plate this season against Triple-A and international pitching, and his development has take him to the brink of his first call up to the major leagues. Here’s why Browne believes Duran’s skills might take him to the sport’s highest echelons quickly.
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox 2nd-round pick Jud Fabian has been compared to Mookie Betts

Could the Red Sox have drafted the next Mookie Betts?. In the second round of the MLB Draft on Monday, the Red Sox selected University of Florida centerfielder Jud Fabian. Fabian, who bats right-handed and throws left-handed hit .249/.364/.560 with 20 home runs and 10 doubles in 59 games in this past season, which earned him All-SEC first team honors as well as the All-SEC defensive team for his play in the outfield.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBScarlet Nation

Nathan Hickey drafted 136th by Boston Red Sox

Nathan Hickey became the third Florida Gator taken in the 2021 MLB Draft when the Boston Red Sox selected him 136th overall in the fifth round. Hickey is the fourth-highest Florida catcher to be selected in the draft following Mike Zunino (3rd in 2012), Marc Sullivan (52nd overall in 1979), and Taylor Gushue (131st 2014). The left-handed-hitting catcher will likely move to a corner infield spot when his professional career begins but his bat plays at any level. Hickey led the team with a .315 average and walked more than he struck out (42 walks, 40 strikeouts). The second-year Gators backstop also slugged .522 with nine home runs, two triples, 15 doubles, 40 runs, 42 walks and one stolen base. He finished the season ranking seventh in the SEC in walks and ninth in OBP.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Red Sox shortened All-Star Break: Kiké Hernandez rips MLB for scheduling Boston vs. Yankees on Thursday

On July 15th when most Major League players are flying back from wherever they spent the All-Star break, the Red Sox and Yankees will be lining up to start the second half. As part of ESPN’s national TV package, two teams start the second half ahead of everybody else giving the network one of the few live sporting events on the air that night. This year the traditional rivals will play at Yankee Stadium at 7 p.m.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran scratched from Triple-A Worcester’s lineup due to lower-back tightness

Top Red Sox outfield prospect Jarren Duran was scratched from Triple-A Worcester’s starting lineup on Friday night, but not for the reason you might expect. Duran was originally leading off and starting in center field for the WooSox in their game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies affiliate) in Allentown, Pa., which was slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. eastern time, but has since been delayed.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Garrett Richards

Triston Casas and Jack López are headed to Tokyo. Interestingly, however, Jarren Duran will not be joining Team USA for the Olympics. Could that potentially mean the top outfield prospect in the organization will be joining the Red Sox soon? (Kris Rhim; Boston.com) MLB steps in a places Trevor Bauer...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Looking back on the Andrew Benintendi trade

A different look at the Red Sox trade of Andrew Benintendi. Your Boston Red Sox management has engaged in some remarkably productive trades through the years. The most notorious case in point for the negative counterpoint would be shipping Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees. Congratulations on that and the others shipped to the Big Apple that became the core for jump-starting Yankee dominance. So let’s migrate into this century and narrow it down to this decade.
MLBcbslocal.com

Red Sox Will Reportedly Be At Cole Hamels’ Workout On Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are 55-36 and sit atop the AL East, but that doesn’t mean Chaim Bloom isn’t doing everything he can to help improve the team. So on Friday, Boston will be among the teams taking a look at Cole Hamels at the lefty’s workout in Texas.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Rumors: Jack Leiter Wants To Land With Red Sox In Draft

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It sounds like Jack Leiter will have no qualms with falling to No. 4 in the draft. The Vanderbilt hurler is the most exciting pitching prospect in the MLB amateur draft later this month. But with no consensus No. 1 overall pick this year, it’s quite possible one of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers or Detroit Tigers takes the pitcher.
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox have two starters in 2021 All-Star Game

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers will represent the Boston Red Sox as starters in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. The voting results were announced Thursday night with Bogaerts edging out fellow Americn League shortstops Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays and Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros. Devers earned the most votes among AL third basemen, topping the Astros' Alex Bregman and White Sox' Yoan Moncada.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB All-Stars Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Make Red Sox History

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Red Sox have a long list of players who were named All-Stars during their tenure. But apparently, never has a short stop and third baseman represented Boston in the starting lineup in the same year. The team’s current...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Draft Profile: Jordan Lawlar

We are now under a week to go until we get to this year’s MLB Draft, and the Red Sox are picking as high as they have in a half-century. With the fourth overall selection, the team has a chance to add real, premium talent to their farm system in a way that is just not common for them in their franchise’s history. With that in mind, in the six days leading up to the draft we are going to take a look at what seems to be a near-consensus on the top seven players for the Red Sox to consider with their first pick. We cover a high school shortstop for a second straight day, pivoting over to coverage of Jordan Lawlar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy