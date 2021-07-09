The Nike Kyrie Low 4 “Sunrise” Celebrates The Annual NY vs. NY Hoops Energy

Basketball simply never stops in the big apple, with the playground circuit providing just as much (if not more) energy around the game of hoops. But there’s a lot more at stake in these games that take place in hallowed grounds, because there’s an intra-city rivalry among neighborhoods that will never settle down. In celebration of Nike Basketball’s annual NY vs. NY series, the Kyrie Low 4 is presented in a “Sunrise” colorway, noting the grind of the sport that being the moment the day begins. This special colorway features the orange and yellow hues against an asphalt gray that only remind us of the stark grey chain link fences that cover these proving grounds.