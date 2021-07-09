Cancel
Box Butte County, NE

Tornado Warning issued for Box Butte by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Box Butte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kilpatrick Lake, or 19 miles west of Alliance, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Kilpatrick Lake around 550 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.75IN

alerts.weather.gov

