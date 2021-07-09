AvonLIVE! Free Concert Series Returns Wednesday, July14th with Andy Frasco and the U.N. Free community concerts are presented by the Town of Avon. We welcome the community to join us at the Avon Performance Pavilion in Harry A. Nottingham Park on Wednesday, July 14th as we dance the night away at the AvonLIVE! free community concert series. Join us as Andy Frasco and the U.N. takes the stage at 7:00 p.m.