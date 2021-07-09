Cancel
Minnesota State

Artists You May Not Have Known That Performed At The Minnesota State Fair

By Jeanne Ryan
 6 days ago
The Minnesota State Fair is known for the great food, people watching, rides and of course music. Although there are plenty of free shows going on throughout the fairgrounds the main stage is always a big draw with new and older acts alike. Although typically the shows lean more rock and country their usually is some type of artist for everyone to enjoy over the course of the fair. The very first mainstage show was way back in 1961 and continues to be a huge draw for fans from all over every year, and this year is no exception. So grab a corn dog and a beverage and get ready for a great night of music in the great outdoors.

Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Brewery Releases Kolacky Inspired Beer Before Annual Town Festival

The kolackies are coming, the kolackies are coming! Montgomery's Kolacky Days will be celebrated Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th at Memorial Park and some surrounding locations in Montgomery during the weekend. On top of the live music, food stands, and of course, kolackies. There will also be something new for people to try. Montgomery Brewing Company announced a new beer that will be limited in its release just in time for the celebration. The 'K Days' Blonde Ale with Apricot is kolacky inspired.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Bug’s Name Changed As People Found It Offensive

A group of bug enthusiasts in the US are making headlines as they seek to change the name of an insect that calls portions of Minnesota home, as its name is deemed offensive to those of a certain Romanian descent. The Gypsy Moth name is in the crosshairs of the "Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name" according to the ESA.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

18 Things You See At Every MN County Fair

If you've ever been to a county fair in Minnesota, you know how fun they are! There are so many amazing things like, the rides, the food, the animals, the activities, the cheese curds...did I mention the food? One of my favorite things about attending a Minnesota county fair is the people watching. It's so fun because there are certain things you'll see at every fair, without fail. Check out the list below.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Is Southern Minnesota’s Drought Over Where You Live? Wednesday Rain Gauge Reports From The Faribault-Owatonna Area

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor all of Minnesota was in a moderate drought with some areas in a severe drought. Without getting too technical drought is measured by how severe it is from D0 abnormally Dry to D4 exceptional drought. What is a drought you may be wondering? It is "when precipitation drops below 75 percent of normal of normal precipitation over a period of time."
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Why These Monster Goldfish Were Just Found in a Minnesota Lake

No, that isn't a photoshopped picture-- authorities really DID find these incredibly huge goldfish swimming in a Minnesota lake last week. As any animal lover will tell you, it's never a good idea to abandon a family pet you no longer want, right? Even if it's a goldfish. Because when you release a 'harmless' goldfish into our 10,000 lakes here in Minnesota, they can turn into these monster-size goldfish that the city of Burnsville just found swimming in a local lake.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

It’s Showtime Friday in Owatonna

Who is ready for a little night out and some funny with traditional fairy tales? Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has both of these covered for you with the opening of their summer production of "Frumpled Fairy Tales" by William Springer. Opening night is Friday, July 16 at 7:30 pm with shows on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 at 2 pm. The same schedule holds July 23 through 25 as well. All performances are at the West Hills Theatre. Visit their website for ticket information.
Rice County, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Rice County Fair See 3,000 Year Old Bison Bones

Larry Richie is bringing some bison bones he unearthed during the COVID pandemic to display at the Rice County Historical Society Museum during the fair July 21-25, 2021. Susan Garwood, Rice County Historical Society (RCHS) Executive Director joined our KDHL AM Minnesota program Friday, July 9, 2021 to inform listeners about all the event they are doing on the east end of the fairgrounds.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Tours of Minnesota State Capitol Return

ST. PAUL -- Starting Monday, visitors can again go on free guided tours of the Minnesota State Capitol. The guided tours were shut down amid the pandemic. for us, it's been a long wait and it's great to see the building going back to the way it should be, has been for over 117 years, because this is the people's house and it's always good to have the people of Minnesota and visitors from all over the world coming to look at this beautiful capitol.

