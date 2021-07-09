Cancel
Island Park, ID

Runner Injured by Grizzly Near Island Park

By Benito Baeza
Cover picture for the article

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-A man running a trail near Island Park was injured by a mother bear with a cub early Friday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the man, who was not identified, did not receive life-threatening injuries and was able to return to his cabin to called 911 and was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. The man had been running a trail near Stamp Meadows Road on Forest Land around 6:30 a.m. in the Kilgore area when he encountered the female grizzly and cub. The man dropped to the ground as the bear charged him. The bear struck the man several times before she ran off. Idaho Fish and Game has closed off the area as a precaution. The incident is being investigated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

