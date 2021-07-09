Excerpt from a Teenage Opera by Keith West
Like Paul McCartney and “Yesterday”, Mark Wirtz had a dream. In 1967 Wirtz was a producer at EMI’s Abbey Road studios: “I saw this door-to-door grocer who was taken for granted by the village and taunted by the children,” he said, explaining his vision. But after the death of Jack the grocer, the town folk and the village children were heartbroken. It wasn’t an obvious topic for a hit single, but in 1967 pop gathered in bright ideas from every quarter. Wirtz wanted to tell his dream-story using rock music: “Not just a rock record – a rock opera. A movie on record. Wide screen, Technicolor. Special effects. With a cast of hundreds.”www.independent.co.uk
Comments / 0