Phil Mickelson, on the par-4 1st at Royal St. George’s, hit his drive down the left side of the fairway, looped in a short iron to about 12 feet and just missed the birdie putt to the right of the hole. He’d settle for a par during Thursday’s first round of the Open Championship. On his way to his tap-in, this year’s PGA Championship winner and a six-time major champion overall, would smirk at his miss.