PERRY, Ga. — People who did road trips in the 1940s, '50s, and '60s knew about Stuckey's, an old-timey version of what we would call a convenience store today. Stuckey's began in the 1930s in Eastman, Georgia as a roadside stand. They've always been famous for their pecan log. The company has had its ups and downs, but now Stephanie Stuckey wants to bring it all back .