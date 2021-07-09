Voboril: Seeking the correct combination

The Greater Meredith Program’s Meredith Sculpture Walk will offer a Music and Art in the Village community event on July 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street and in the Mill Falls Marketplace. Music by local musicians will be offered near the sculptures. Musicians, stationed at eight locations on the Meredith Sculpture Walk, will play while MSW docents will be available to talk about the sculptures nearby. The locations and musicians are Mill Falls Marketplace Sweetbloods with Jody Ribichaud; Courtyard on Main with Steve Hayden Band; 48 Main Café with Peter Brunette; Hermit Woods Winery with Peter Heimlick; Community Park with Bernie Blaum and John Irish; Historical Society with Don Bergeron; Corner of Lake and Main with Scott Powel, LRSO brass ensemble, the Wakondah Horns and Inter Lake Theatre Summer Singers; and Artist’s Alley (across from VynnArt Gallery) with Rocket Rick Persan. In its fourth year, Music and Art in the Village has been welcomed by residents and visitors as an enjoyable community event. Sculpture Walk brochures as well as Do the Loop brochures will be available to guide the public to hear and see music and enjoy the day in Meredith. In the event of rain, the event is canceled.