Voboril: Seeking the correct combination

Humans are complicated, and as much as we like to simplify our horoscopes, astrology can be quite complicated, too. To start, everyone knows their sun sign; if you were born between August 23 and September 22, for example, you’re a Virgo. But a detailed look at an individual’s birth chart actually reveals all 12 zodiac signs. It’s kind of like a DNA sequence (except, admittedly, much less scientific), and where each sign falls on your chart contributes to precisely who you are. Just as a certain combination of genetic material determines if your hair is blond or brown, an Aries sign in a particular area of your astrology chart can reveal something unique about you and even which other zodiac signs you’re most compatible with. That is exactly why an experienced astrologer will always provide you with your rising sign.
