Indiana Newsdesk, Episode 0902, 07/09/21

indianapublicmedia.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials are calling the COVID delta the most disturbing variant. As the economy reopens, companies are learning about productivity and changing policies. And it’s not uncommon to lose power during a storm, but why does it seem to happen to some people more than others?

Indiana Stateindianapublicmedia.org

Low COVID Vaccination Rates, Hot Housing Market | Indiana Newsdesk

In some parts of the state the COVID vaccination rate is hovering around 15-percent… and local health officials are struggling to make headway. Ahead the uphill climb to get people vaccinated as the highly infectious Delta variant takes hold. Indiana’s housing market is on fire – it’s a dream for...
Indiana Stateindianapublicmedia.org

Indiana Reports 572 New COVID-19 Cases And 10 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Indiana reported 572 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Health's latest numbers showed 13,506 total confirmed deaths and 758,479 positive cases since the pandemic began. There have been 273 confirmed cases of the Delta variant reported in Indiana. The seven-day positivity...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
Indiana Statewdrb.com

Delta variant, vaccination rates drive uptick in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After weeks of decline, COVID-19 cases in Kentucky are creeping up again. The numbers are nowhere near the levels seen in the worst of the pandemic, but the state’s positivity rate is rising. On July 1, Kentucky reported a positivity rate of 1.99%. One week later, on July 8, the rate stood at 2.92%. On Wednesday, July 14, the rate was 3.81%.
Sweetwater County, WYsweetwaternow.com

CDC Recommends Schools Continue Mask Use

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the school year approaching quickly Sweetwater County health officials shared the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Guidelines for the reopening of K-12 schools. Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon said the CDC recently released updated guidelines for schools, and they...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor mask mandate

The Los Angeles county sheriff's office will not enforce a new mandatory indoor mask mandate set to go into effect at midnight, it said in a statement released Saturday, as Covid infections and hospitalizations continued to rise. Health authorities said Thursday that wearing a face mask in indoor public establishments will again be mandatory in Los Angeles starting this weekend due to a steady increase in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Indiana Stateindianapublicmedia.org

Indiana Releases 2021 ILEARN Data, Highlights Academic Impact Of COVID-19

Indiana has unveiled results for pandemic-year standardized assessments, but officials say the data is not comparable to previous years. Results published by officials during the Indiana State Board of Education meeting Wednesday confirm the expected drop in scores on the state's ILEARN exam. According to the data, just fewer than...
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

Health department adds 26 deaths to COVID-19 stats

The Madison County Health Department has released updated statistics showing an extra 26 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The increase of 26 deaths were found to have occurred in 2020 or early 2021. As a result of this finding, the Madison County COVID-19 deaths have now increased to 534. And now...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
ScienceArs Technica

New, deadly bacteria may be lurking in US; CDC warns of three puzzling cases

A deadly soil bacterium common in tropical and subtropical climates has mysteriously infected three people in three different US states, killing at least one, according to a health alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While US cases of the infection periodically pop up in travelers, none of...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...

