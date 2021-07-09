North Carolina College Eliminates $2.8 Million In Student Debt
A college in North Carolina is giving its students a better chance at an education after it eliminated nearly $3 million of debt. Livingstone College in Salisbury, a private HBCU north of Charlotte, announced Friday (July 9) that it was clearing $2.8 million of student debt, offering qualifying students who came to campus during the spring semester a fresh start while registering for the fall semester, WCNC reports.hits961.iheart.com
