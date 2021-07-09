Appeals court: Fired gay music minister can't claim 'hostile work environment' to sue Archdiocese for discrimination

CHICAGO — A federal judge has signed off on a $58 million settlement ending a class action lawsuit from Black financial advisers who accused Edward Jones of discrimination. Linda Friedman, Suzanne Bish and George Robot, of Chicago’s Stowell & Friedman, who represented the plaintiffs in the matter, said the award is “the largest employment discrimination settlement achieved in the United States since 2018.” According to court documents the common fund will total $34 million to be distributed to 809 class members, while $8.5 million will go to the attorneys.