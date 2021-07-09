Appeals court: Fired gay music minister can't claim 'hostile work environment' to sue Archdiocese for discrimination
From left: Seventh Circuit judges Michael Brennan and David Hamilton. A federal appeals court in Chicago has slammed the door on an attempt by a gay Catholic former church music director, who was fired for marrying another man, from using a “hostile work environment” claim to sidestep the Catholic Church’s First Amendment religious freedom protections to sue the Chicago Archdiocese over his termination.cookcountyrecord.com
