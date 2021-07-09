Cancel
Chicago, IL

Appeals court: Fired gay music minister can't claim 'hostile work environment' to sue Archdiocese for discrimination

By Jonathan Bilyk
Cook County Record
Cover picture for the articleFrom left: Seventh Circuit judges Michael Brennan and David Hamilton. A federal appeals court in Chicago has slammed the door on an attempt by a gay Catholic former church music director, who was fired for marrying another man, from using a “hostile work environment” claim to sidestep the Catholic Church’s First Amendment religious freedom protections to sue the Chicago Archdiocese over his termination.

Legal journal covering civil courts, and other news, in Cook County, Illinois.

