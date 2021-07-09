In Boise, Meridian And Nationwide Chick-Fil-A Is Number 1

There are a few restaurants that create havoc anytime they open a new location. The first one that comes to mind is In & Out Burger which we don't have in Idaho. The other which we do have in Idaho is Chick-Fil-A. I remember when the location at the Village In Meridian opened its doors and drive thru. It was nothing short of chaos. The lines went all the way around the mall parking lot and people were waiting for up to 45 minutes just to get a chicken sandwich. I know, I know its not just a chicken sandwich, Its a spicy deluxe sandwich or a grilled chicken sandwich etc. etc.