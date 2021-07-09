Cancel
Hutchinson, MN

Stephanie Hoikka

By Randy
kduz.com
 7 days ago

Stephanie Hoikka, age 47, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, formerly of Prior Lake, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Riverside Cemetery in rural Annandale, Minnesota. Visitation will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M., with a prayer service at 7:30 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to Courage-Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley, St. Mary’s Care Center in Winsted, or the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center in Minneapolis. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.

