Press Release: Norton Announces Opening of NPS Public Comment Period on Beach Drive
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On June 29, 2021, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) held a virtual community meeting on whether the portion of Beach Drive NW that has been closed to vehicles during the pandemic should remain closed permanently. Yesterday, the National Park Service (NPS), which owns the road, held a public meeting on the closure and opened an initial public comment period through August22, 2021. For information on how to submit comments, residents should visit ParkPlanning.nps.gov.thedcline.org
