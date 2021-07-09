Press Release: Norton Announces Opening of NPS Public Comment Period on Beach Drive

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser announced that her Administration has submitted its initial design for the new full-service hospital at St. Elizabeths East to the United States Commission of Fine Arts (CFA) for review. The $375 million facility, being built in partnership with Universal Health Services (UHS), is scheduled to break ground early next year and open in late 2024. This submission is a critical next step for the project, and the District and its partners look forward to working closely with the CFA to create a design that respects the unique character of the historic campus and is welcoming and accessible to residents receiving health, wellness, and hospital services.