Washington, DC

Press Release: Norton Announces Opening of NPS Public Comment Period on Beach Drive

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On June 29, 2021, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) held a virtual community meeting on whether the portion of Beach Drive NW that has been closed to vehicles during the pandemic should remain closed permanently. Yesterday, the National Park Service (NPS), which owns the road, held a public meeting on the closure and opened an initial public comment period through August22, 2021. For information on how to submit comments, residents should visit ParkPlanning.nps.gov.

The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

