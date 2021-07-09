Cancel
Feds indict “The Bull” for allegedly selling insider stock info on the dark web

By Dan Goodin
Ars Technica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors and attorneys on Friday charged a man with securities fraud for allegedly selling insider stock information on the dark web site AlphaBay. The defendant also sold information through multiple criminal marketplaces and through an encrypted messaging platform. In an indictment filed in federal court in the Southern District...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

