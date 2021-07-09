Cancel
Hancock County, ME

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT, SOUTHEASTERN PISCATAQUIS, EASTERN HANCOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 717 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Old Town, Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Howland, Cherryfield, Brownville Junction, Orono, Milo, Veazie, Dedham, Jonesport, Steuben, Harrington, Jonesboro, Columbia Falls, Columbia, Deblois, Grand Falls, Indian Island and Lincoln Township. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

