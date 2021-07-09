S.C. Among Top States Where Rich Young Professionals Are Moving

Data compiled by SmartAsset.com ranks S.C. as the top 7th state where young professionals are moving. North Carolina is ranked #5. Says Smart Asset: The number of people who move each year within the U.S. has been steadily decreasing for years. The U.S. Census Bureau says that while more than 42.6 million people moved within the country in 1999, that number fell to 31.4 million by 2019. Despite this trend, younger people are more likely to move than those in other generations and some states are particularly attractive for wealthy young professionals. Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset examined data to identify and rank the states where rich young professionals are moving.