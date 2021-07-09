Cancel
Wilmington, NY

Wilmington launches WOW challenge

Press-Republican
 6 days ago

WILMINGTON — The Town of Wilmington launched the Wonders of Wilmington (WOW) Challenge. "My family and friends have had so much fun participating in several of the local hiking challenges and earning patches,” Wilmington resident and WOW Creator Karen Keasler said. “Wilmington is lesser-known, but has so much to offer including being the home of Whiteface Mountain and the ‘mountain bike capital of the Adirondacks,’ so we thought it would be great for Wilmington to have its own challenge."

www.pressrepublican.com

City
Wilmington, NY
Mountain Biking, Mountain Bike
